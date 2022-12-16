CMS 8th Grade Boys Bball Defeats Cameron, Moves Onto Championship

In the opening round of the Hornet Hoops Tournament, the Chillicothe 8th Grade Boys defeated the Cameron Dragons 40-21. Chillicothe led at halftime by a score of 32-2.

With the win, the Chillicothe 8th grade boys will join the Lady Hornets in playing for the Hornet Hoops Championship on Friday night at 7:45pm at the CMS Field House.

Max Probasco led the way with 11 points, Bryson Shoop had 9, Howie Donoho notched 6, Jayden Martin put in 4, and Cooper Robinson tallied 4. Harry Costner, Logan Murrell, and Jace Hail each produced 2 points.

