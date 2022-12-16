Two Bridges Are On the Livingston Co. Commission Agenda

Bridge Bids and an inspection are on the agenda for the Livingston County Commissioners next week.  The Commissioners meet Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse.

Tuesday:

At 10:00 am, the commissioners meet with Rod Cotton from Farmers Electric Cooperative.

At 11:00, they will have the final inspection of the bridge on LIV 236 in Wheeling Township.

Thursday:

At 10:00 am, the commissioners will have a bid opening on a Softmatch Bridge

Also on the agendas are county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities.

 

