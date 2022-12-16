New Conservation Agent In Sullivan County

Seventeen new Conservation Agents completed training in MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy and received hands-on experience through the field training program. With those programs complete, they have been assigned to counties across the state.

Sullivan County’s new agent is Katie Potter. She is from near Kirksville and attended Truman State University, majoring in Agriculture and minoring in Environmental Studies. Potter had known in middle school that she wanted to be a conservation agent, and began working with MDC in March of 2019. She says “I am extremely grateful for this opportunity to pursue my dream career and make a difference in a county that is not only abundant with resources, but also a place where my ancestors called home.”

