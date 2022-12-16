CMS 8th Grade Lady Hornets Basketball Moves On To Championship
The Chillicothe 8th grade Lady Hornets basketball team will finish the season playing for the Hornet Hoops Championship on Friday night at 6:30 after a 39-4 victory over Cameron on Thursday.
The Lady Hornets were led by Hope Donoho who had 19 points while going 9/10 from the free throw line. Lydia Bonderer dumped in 8, Landry Marsh 5, and Violet Zabka, Bryleigh Gillespie, and Kylee Link each had a bucket. There were key steals and rebounds snatched by Sophie Hurtgen.