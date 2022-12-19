8th Grade Lady Hornets Basketball Wins The Hornet Hoops Tournament

The Chillicothe 8th Grade Lady Hornets Basketball team wrapped up their season winning the Championship of the Hornet Hoops Tournament over Beuker 35-17.

The Hornets were led in points by Hope Donoho with a season high of 27! Lydia Bonderer added 4, Kylee Link and Landry Marsh added 2 points each. There were some key defensive stops by Bryleigh Gillespie, Sophie Hurtgen, and Violet Zabka.

“It truly was a team effort and thankfully no player was injured in the Championship mosh pit that ensued after the game, never forget how great the 90’s were!” Coach Wheeler said. “We would like to thank Mrs. Smith, Mr. Hultman, Ms. Eller, Mrs. Busse, Eric Turner, Mrs. Johnson, Ms. Abby, the custodians, and Coach Cranmer for such a fun and rewarding season!”

