Local Children Shop With A Cop For Christmas

The Chillicothe Kiwanis Club, Chillicothe Police, and others gathered Saturday morning for the annual Shop With a Cop. This was the 23rd year of the program. Seventy-two children were invited to attend to buy presents for their family and for themselves.

Store employees, the local police department, sheriff’s office, Chillicothe Key Club, Chillicothe School teachers and families, Wire Rope, US steel local 990, the Chillicothe Lady Elks Auxiliary, and the Chillicothe Kiwanis members the children were taken around and purchased gifts and then had them wrapped.

