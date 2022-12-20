Chillicothe Man Sentenced On Federal Charges

A Chillicothe man has been sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing the firearms he stole from a local business. Twenty-seven-year-old Marcus R. Brown was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays on Monday, to nine years and four months in federal prison without parole.

On March 11th, Brown pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He admitted that he broke into Medicine Creek Trading Company, a firearm dealer in Chillicothe, and stole six firearms on April 22, 2020. Brown had been arrested in an unrelated case a week after the theft and investigators found evidence that linked Brown to the business burglary.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Brown has prior felony convictions for tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and burglary. He was on probation at the time of this federal offense.

