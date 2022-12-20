Unemployment For November

Unemployment numbers for November are generally lower than in October. The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development released the most recent unemployment figures that include…

Looking at the area counties, from lowest to highest…

Livingston………. 1.7% down from 1.8%

Chariton…………. 1.8% down from 1.9%

Daviess…………. 2.1% down from 2.4%

Carroll…………… 2.3% down from 2.4%

Grundy………….. 2.4% down from 2.5%

Sullivan………….. 2.5% steady from October

Caldwell…………. 2.5% down from 3.0%

Linn………………. 2.9% up from 2.7%

The State of Missouri is at 2.4% – steady from October. The US unemployment figure is 3.4% – also steady from October.

Share this: Tweet



