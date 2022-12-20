Wind Chill Warning Issued Beginning Thursday

A Wind Chill WARNING and a Winter Storm Watch have been issued by the National Weather Service.

The Wind Chill WARNING is issued from Thursday afternoon to Saturday at noon. We can expect dangerously cold wind chills. Winds could gust as high as 45 to 50 mph. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.

The Winter Storm Watch begins Thursday morning and continues through Friday afternoon and is due to the forecast of significant snowfall, high winds, and cold temperatures. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are possible.

The National Weather Service says the forecast could change as the system develops and moves into the local area.

