Ed Turner Inducted Into The Academy of Missouri Squires

A prominent ambassador of the Chillicothe community has been named to the Academy of Missouri Squires. Gov. Michael L. Parson has announced that Ed Turner is among eight new members inducted today (Tuesday). The Missouri Squires Academy was established in 1960 and is limited to 100 living members who have made lasting contributions to their community, state and/or nation.

Turner talked about the Missouri Squired Academy.

Turner says he is humbled to be a part of this group.

The induction ceremony was held Tuesday at the Governor’s Mansion.

