Winter Storm and Wind Chills Watches- National Weather Service

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service due to the forecast of significant snowfall, high winds, and cold temperatures.

The Winter Storm Watch begins Thursday morning and continues through Friday afternoon. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are possible.

A Wind Chill Watch is also issued from Thursday afternoon to Saturday morning. We can expect dangerously cold wind chills. Winds could gust as high as 45 to 50 mph. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.

The National Weather Service says to, “Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.”

