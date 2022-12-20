Chillicothe Police Report For Monday

Ninety-two calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:

10:02 am, Officers checking report of possible animal neglect in the 800 block of Calhoun Street. Investigation continuing.

10:57 am, Officers responded to the 400 block of Polk St for a crash report. Officers found a vehicle had collided with a parked motor vehicle on the side of the street. There were no reported injuries.

2:32 pm, Officers responded to the 10 block of Elm Street for a hit and run motor vehicle accident that occurred in the 100 block of Washington Street. A small white pick-up truck was traveling in the inside northbound lane and attempted to transition to the outside lane, striking another vehicle. The pick-up then fled the area.

3:21 pm, Officers responded to Washington and First Street for a two-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported; one driver was cited for following too closely.

7:46 pm, Officers to the 1300 block of N. Washington Street in reference to a shoplifting report. The suspect was trespassed by the business official.

9:58 pm, Officers made a traffic stop and found driver to be operating a motor vehicle with an expired license. She was arrested and later cited for driving with an expired license and released with a summons.

