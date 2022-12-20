Winter Travel Safety

If you are planning to travel by car this winter, especially in the holiday season, make sure you and your vehicle are ready. Sargent Shane Hux from the Missouri Highway Patrol says there are several things you should keep in your vehicle when traveling.

Make sure you are well-rested and prepared for your trip. Hux says be informed.

Also, check the roads for any closings or construction zones in the areas you will be traveling. Hux says most of that information can be found on the MoDOT’s traveler information page, https://traveler.modot.org He says they also have an app for your phone.

Share this: Tweet



