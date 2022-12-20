Congressman Graves – Water Resources Development Act

The Water Resources Development Act (WRDA), a piece of legislation that Congressman Sam Graves helped to introduce in May passed the Senate and is headed to the desk of the President.

Graves says, from the time he helped introduce this bill in May, his primary focus was ensuring it was a win for the people of North Missouri. Through the legislation, Graves says they were able to get funding authorized for several of those sewer and stormwater projects.

In the City of St. Joseph, much of this funding will be used to upgrade their sewer treatment facilities and other infrastructure

In Hannibal, funding will be used to replace part of the stormwater system built under the downtown area in the late 1800’s.

The program would also help Excelsior Springs, Smithville, and Camden Point meet the growing needs of their communities.

In Camden Point, it will help create an entirely new sewer system for the community, which currently relies on individual septic tanks for residents.

