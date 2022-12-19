Snow Could Affect Holiday Travel

If you will be traveling ahead of the Christmas Holiday, you will want to keep an eye on the weather. The latter half of the week includes snow, possible blowing snow, strong winds and single-digit temperatures for highs. National Weather Service Meteorologist Chris Bowan says we can expect a significant storm system to move across the country and it will likely affect travel in the area.

Bowman says both wind and snow will be factors locally.

The current forecast indicates near 4.5 inches of snow is expected. The northwest winds will bring the blowing snow and hazardous wind chills expected in the 30-below range Thursday night into Friday morning.

