Chillicothe Emergency Snow Routes

With the possibility of significant snowfall later this week, now is a good time to remind ourselves of the Emergency Snow Routes. A Snow Emergency may be declared after three inches of snow has fallen and remains in effect until the snow removal is complete.

Chillicothe City Ordinance defines those routes to include:

Washington from 3rd to Bryan

Locust from 3rd to Polk

Elm from Clay to Polk

Cherry from 3rd to Bryan

Walnut from 3rd to Bryan

Broadway from Jackson to Trenton Road

Grandview Ave from 3rd to Polk

3rd from Mitchell to Grandview Ave

Clay from Elm to Dickinson

Jackson from Elm to Dickinson

Webster from Broadway to Dickinson

Dickinson from 3rd to Bryan

Highland/State from 3rd to Polk

Calhoun from Broadway to Grandview Ave

Polk from Broadway to Fairlane

Wise – the entire street

Woodward – the entire street

