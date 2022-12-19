Chillicothe Emergency Snow Routes
With the possibility of significant snowfall later this week, now is a good time to remind ourselves of the Emergency Snow Routes. A Snow Emergency may be declared after three inches of snow has fallen and remains in effect until the snow removal is complete.
Chillicothe City Ordinance defines those routes to include:
Washington from 3rd to Bryan
Locust from 3rd to Polk
Elm from Clay to Polk
Cherry from 3rd to Bryan
Walnut from 3rd to Bryan
Broadway from Jackson to Trenton Road
Grandview Ave from 3rd to Polk
3rd from Mitchell to Grandview Ave
Clay from Elm to Dickinson
Jackson from Elm to Dickinson
Webster from Broadway to Dickinson
Dickinson from 3rd to Bryan
Highland/State from 3rd to Polk
Calhoun from Broadway to Grandview Ave
Polk from Broadway to Fairlane
Wise – the entire street
Woodward – the entire street