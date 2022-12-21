Municipal Election Filing Ends Tuesday
The filing for the April 4th Municipal Election continues through 5:00 pm on Tuesday, December 27th. As many public offices will be closed this Friday and Monday for the Christmas Holiday, that only leaves a couple of days to file as a candidate. Those that have filed so far include:
For the Chillicothe R-II School Board:
Brice Walker
Cyndy Munday
Rodney Mouton
Dr David Neal
Robby Skipper
For the City of Chillicothe:
Theresa Kelly – Mayor
Reed Dupy – 1st Ward
Wayne Cunningham – 2nd Ward
Josh Fosdick – 3rd Ward
Amy Hess – City Clerk
Alyson Jefferies – City Auditor
Stacey Soper – 3rd Ward
Thomas Ashbrook – Councilman At Large.
Pam Jarding – 4th Ward
Jon Maples – Constable
Dowell Kincaid – 1st Ward
At the Livingston County Clerk’s office:
Health Center Board Alvina Benskin
Sonja Daley
Clayton Vadnais
Harry Lockridge
Ambulance Board Ken Lauhoff
Eva Danner Horton
Chillicothe Rural Fire District 1 Bruce Brodmerkle