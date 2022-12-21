Municipal Election Filing Ends Tuesday

The filing for the April 4th Municipal Election continues through 5:00 pm on Tuesday, December 27th. As many public offices will be closed this Friday and Monday for the Christmas Holiday, that only leaves a couple of days to file as a candidate. Those that have filed so far include:

For the Chillicothe R-II School Board:

Brice Walker

Cyndy Munday

Rodney Mouton

Dr David Neal

Robby Skipper

For the City of Chillicothe:

Theresa Kelly – Mayor

Reed Dupy – 1st Ward

Wayne Cunningham – 2nd Ward

Josh Fosdick – 3rd Ward

Amy Hess – City Clerk

Alyson Jefferies – City Auditor

Stacey Soper – 3rd Ward

Thomas Ashbrook – Councilman At Large.

Pam Jarding – 4th Ward

Jon Maples – Constable

Dowell Kincaid – 1st Ward

At the Livingston County Clerk’s office:

Health Center Board Alvina Benskin

Sonja Daley

Clayton Vadnais

Harry Lockridge

Ambulance Board Ken Lauhoff

Eva Danner Horton

Chillicothe Rural Fire District 1 Bruce Brodmerkle

Share this: Tweet



