Personal Property and Real Estate Tax Deadline

The deadline for payment of Livingston County Personal Property and Real Estate Taxes is the end of December. Livingston County Collector Treasurer Dianna Havens says on-time payments may be made anytime before the end of December and there are several ways to make the payments.

If you choose to mail your payment at the end of December, make sure it is “on time.”

Havens says they are unable to take partial payments. She also says if you have delinquent taxes, they need to be paid first.

If you are unable to pay on time, the penalty is 11% for the month of January and an additional 2% each month through September.

If you have questions about paying your taxes, call the Collector Treasures office at 660-646-8000, extension 7. If you have questions about the amount, call the Assessor’s office at extension 2.

Share this: Tweet



