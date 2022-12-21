Space Heater Precautions

With very cold temperatures expected through the Christmas Holiday, many families may choose to use space heaters to provide a bit of extra warmth. Sargent Adam Crouch with the Missouri Fire Marshall’s office reminds us to exercise caution with space heaters.

Crouch says to plug the heater directly into the wall.

He says to make sure the heater has working safety features.

Remember to keep children and pets away from the heaters and be careful to not cover a heater as that could cause a fire.

