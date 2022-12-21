Country Music Opry – Chillicothe Area Arts Council

A Country Music Opry – presented by the Chillicothe Area Arts Council will have its first performance on January 21st. Arts Council Director Mary Lou Vandeventer says this will include several local and area musicians. Vandeventer explains how the Opry came together.

She says she has brought together several musical and vocal talents.

The first performance will be on January 21st from 7:00 to 9:00 pm at the LICOVA Veterans building. Tickets are $10 each.

Additional dates include February 18th, March 4th and April 15th. To purchase advance tickets, call the Arts Council office at 660-646-1173.

