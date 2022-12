A Winter Storm Warning is issued for the KCHI listening area from Midnight tonight to 6:00 am Friday. National Weather Service Meteorologist Pamela Pietrycha says the snow is expected to start late tonight.

Those strong winds will also mean drifting is possible.

A Wind Chill Warning is also issued from Noon Thursday to Noon Saturday. Pietrycha says these will be dangerous windchills.

Wind chills could be in the range of 35 degrees below zero.

