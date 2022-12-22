Chillicothe Community Christmas Dinner

The 8th annual Community Christmas Dinner will be served at no charge on Sunday, December 25th… Christmas Day. The dinner is served from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Organizer Sharon Brooks says this event is to allow people to gather and celebrate with others in the community.

The Community Christmas Dinner is held at the Calvary Baptist Church – Family Life Center. And there is no charge.

Brooks says they will also have pick-up or delivery available. Call 660-707-1040 for delivery sign-up or more information.

