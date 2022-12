A crash and power lines down on 190 at the Thompson River Bridge brought traffic to a standstill Thursday morning. No injuries were reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for the crash that happened before 8:00 am. The report states a semi struck a utility pole, knocking down the power line across the hood of a pick-up truck. The electrical current melted the hood of the truck.

Traffic crossing the bridge was stopped for a short time,

