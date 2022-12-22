Storm Bringing Less Snow & More Wind

Roads may be a little slick this morning as there was a brief freezing drizzle before the light snow moved in. Use caution when driving this morning.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 6:00 pm Friday and a Wind Chill warning begins at Noon today and will continue through Noon Saturday.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Brad Temeyer says the snow will fall throughout the day today.

Temeyer says the strong winds will bring dangerous wind chills.

He advises delaying travel for a day or so and using caution is you must be on the road. Give yourself extra time to reach your destination and be prepared for the travel conditions.

