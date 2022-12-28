Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

One-hundred-three calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include:

12:30 PM, Officers responded to the 700 block of Washington St in regards to a two-vehicle crash. One vehicle was towed from the scene. No injuries were reported

2:42 PM, Officers at the Law Enforcement Center took a report of identity theft. The investigation continues.

3:00 PM, Officers responded to the 200 Block of S Washington Street in regards to a two-vehicle crash. One driver was issued a citation for improper lane change resulting in an accident. Both vehicles were able to drive away from the scene. No injuries were reported

4:10 PM, Officers took a report of Indecent Exposure in the 100 block of Walnut Street. The subject has not been located at this time.

