Filing For April Municipal Election Closed

Filing for the April 4th municipal Election closed Tuesday at 5:00 pm. One additional filing was received Tuesday.

David Morris filed at about 2:23 pm for the Chillicothe Rural Fire Protection District Board.

The list of candidates for the April 4th election includes:

For the Chillicothe R-II School Board:

Brice Walker

Cyndy Munday

Rodney Mouton

Dr David Neal

Robby Skipper

Allison Pickering

For the City of Chillicothe:

Theresa Kelly – Mayor

Thomas Ashbrook – Councilman At Large.

Reed Dupy – 1st Ward

Dowell Kincaid – 1st Ward

Wayne Cunningham – 2nd Ward

Josh Fosdick – 3rd Ward

Stacey Soper – 3rd Ward

Pam Jarding – 4th Ward

Amy Hess – City Clerk

Alyson Jefferies – City Auditor

Jon Maples – Constable

At the Livingston County Clerk’s office:

Health Center Board Alvina Benskin

Sonja Daley

Clayton Vadnais

Harry Lockridge

Ambulance Board Ken Lauhoff

Eva Danner Horton

Chillicothe Rural Fire District Bruce Brodmerkle

David Morris

