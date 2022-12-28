Filing For April Municipal Election Closed
Filing for the April 4th municipal Election closed Tuesday at 5:00 pm. One additional filing was received Tuesday.
David Morris filed at about 2:23 pm for the Chillicothe Rural Fire Protection District Board.
The list of candidates for the April 4th election includes:
For the Chillicothe R-II School Board:
Brice Walker
Cyndy Munday
Rodney Mouton
Dr David Neal
Robby Skipper
Allison Pickering
For the City of Chillicothe:
Theresa Kelly – Mayor
Thomas Ashbrook – Councilman At Large.
Reed Dupy – 1st Ward
Dowell Kincaid – 1st Ward
Wayne Cunningham – 2nd Ward
Josh Fosdick – 3rd Ward
Stacey Soper – 3rd Ward
Pam Jarding – 4th Ward
Amy Hess – City Clerk
Alyson Jefferies – City Auditor
Jon Maples – Constable
At the Livingston County Clerk’s office:
Health Center Board Alvina Benskin
Sonja Daley
Clayton Vadnais
Harry Lockridge
Ambulance Board Ken Lauhoff
Eva Danner Horton
Chillicothe Rural Fire District Bruce Brodmerkle
David Morris