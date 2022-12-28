Other Uses For Real Christmas Tree

That real Christmas tree that served your family so well, doesn’t need to just be thrown in the landfill, it can be placed in your yard to help birds and other animals. The Missouri Department of Conservation offers a few suggestions to repurpose that tree. Bill Graham from the Kansas City MDC Office says the trees can be used as cover in your yard.

You can also decorate the trees with strings of popcorn and cranberries and maybe even add some pine cones that are smeared with peanut butter or suet and then rolled in some birdseed. Put the tree near your bird feeder and watch and enjoy the birds.

Graham says the trees also make good cover along a fenceline.

Rabbits birds and other small animals may like a little shelter at this time of year.

