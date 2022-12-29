Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

Ninety-eight calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. Some of the calls include:

1:24 p.m., Officers responded to the 1900 block of Washington St. for a vehicle crash. There were no injuries and one vehicle was towed due to damages.

5:08 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Corporate Dr. for threats being made to the company and its employees. The investigation led to the arrest of a man who was placed on a 24-hour hold for Terroristic Threats. The investigation continues.

