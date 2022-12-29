Tax Payments Due December 31st

Friday is the final day to make the payment of your Livingston County Personal Property and Real Estate Taxes in the Collector/Treasurer’s office of the courthouse. Livingston County Collector Treasurer Dianna Havens says on-time payments may be made anytime before the end of December and there are several ways to make those payments.

If you choose to mail your payment, make sure it is “on time.”

Payments dropped in the drop box at the Livingston County Courthouse will be collected shortly after midnight on the 1st.

Havens says they are unable to take partial payments. She also says if you have delinquent taxes, they need to be paid first.

If you are unable to pay on time, the penalty is 11% for the month of January and an additional 2% each month through September.

If you have questions about paying your taxes, call the Collector Treasures office at 660-646-8000, extension 7. If you have questions about the amount, call the Assessor’s office at extension 2.

