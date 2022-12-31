Carrollton Town Council Meets Tuesday
The Carrollton Town Council will budget and security items as part of their meeting Tuesday. The Carrollton Town Council meets Tuesday at 6:00 pm at City Hall.
The Carrollton Municipal Utility Superintendent will present the 2023 budget for approval.
The proposal for cameras at the Street, Police, and Wastewater Departments will be presented with a request of half the invoice to begin the project.
There will also be comments from the council and the public.
An executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.