The Carrollton Town Council will budget and security items as part of their meeting Tuesday. The Carrollton Town Council meets Tuesday at 6:00 pm at City Hall.

The Carrollton Municipal Utility Superintendent will present the 2023 budget for approval.

The proposal for cameras at the Street, Police, and Wastewater Departments will be presented with a request of half the invoice to begin the project.

There will also be comments from the council and the public.

An executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.

