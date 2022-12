The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked three detainees at the Caldwell County Detention Center Friday. They include:

20-year-old John Marvin Goodwin for alleged possession of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $10,000.

25-year-old Jacob Michael McGary on a Probation Violation for Burglary. He is held with no bond allowed.

26-year-old Spencer Chase Pittman for alleged resisting. His bond is set at $500.

