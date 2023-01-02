MoDOT Roadwork For First Week Of 2023

A few roadwork projects continue this week for the Missouri Department of Transportation. In the local counties, that includes:

Carroll County

US 24 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Moss Creek Bridge, south of Carrollton, through early January. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the work zone. An 18-foot width restriction is in place.

Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through January.

Route 139 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 110 to County Road 120, Jan. 3-6, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Grundy County

US 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Route 6 in Trenton, through January. Temporary traffic signals will guide motorists through the work zone. A 17-foot width restriction is in place.

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Gees Creek Bridge, south of Route F, through early April 2023.

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deterioration. Work is expected to begin in the spring.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, just west of Dawn and east of Route DD, through April 2023.

