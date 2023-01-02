Chillicothe Police Report For New Year’s Weekend

The Chillicothe Police Department report for Saturday and Sunday includes:

Saturday: 80 calls

8:03 am, Officers responded to the 400 block of Wise Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. One subject was arrested for domestic assault, cited and released…..

11:36 am, Officers were dispatched to Miller Street and Polk Street for a two vehicle accident. No injuries were reported and one vehicle was towed due to damages….

12:06 pm, Report of possible stolen item being advertised for sale on social media. Officer speaking with reporting party and checking on status of item. Contact made with owner of item and removed from media….

5:41 pm, Officers assisted Emergency Services with a medical call in the 1400 block of Clay Street…..

Sunday: 51 calls

1:22 AM, Officers responded to the 900 block of Jefferson Street for a report of a leaving-the-scene of an accident. Officers found a parked vehicle had been struck and the suspect vehicle had continued north on Jefferson Street. Officers then received a report the suspect vehicle had crashed again near Polk and Broadway and the driver had fled on foot. Officers later located the driver in the area of Park Lane. The driver was arrested and transported to the Chillicothe Police Department. The driver was then transported to jail pending charges of leaving the scene of an accident and DWI Involving an Accident.

2:01 AM, Officers responded to the area of Bryan Street and Edgewood Drive for a one-vehicle accident. A vehicle hit an electric pole causing lines to snap and spark as they fell to the ground. The vehicle was located but the driver had fled on foot. Officers were later able to locate the driver, who was arrested and issued a citation for leaving the scene of an accident.

9:31 PM, Officers responded to the 10 block of Jennifer Ln. for a report of an illegal fire. Officers contacted the resident of the property and issued a warning for illegally burning. The fire was put out.

