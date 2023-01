State Troopers report two arrests in the area counties on New Year’s Eve and none on New Year’s Day.

Saturday:

67-year-old James K Dupung of Salisbury was arrested at about 12:15 pm in Randolph County on a Randolph County warrant for alleged speeding. He was held pending the posting of bond.

60-year-old Thomas A Williams of Columbia was arrested in Chariton County at about 10:40 pm for alleged DWI persistent offender. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail.

Share this: Tweet