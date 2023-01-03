Chillicothe R-II Teacher of the Year & Beacon Awards

The 2022/23 Teacher of the Year & Beacon Awards were presented Tuesday morning. The nominees were recognized with videos from friends, family, and co-workers. This year’s Beacon building winners include: CHS – Mike Lewis, CMS – Janet Abbey, Dewey School – Jessica O’Berry, Field School – Chris Shearer, CES – Sadie Beetsma, GRTS – Tonia Akerson, and Districtwide – Transportation Secretary Amber Scott

For Teacher of the Year, the building winners are: CHS – Kristi Christy, CMS – Shanda Wagers, Dewey School – Ellen Gott, Field School – Katie Maples, CES – Shanna Johnson, and GRTS – Reid Stephens

And Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers has the announcement of the winners.

Ed Douglas from the Chillicothe Education Foundation says they are happy to provide the funding for the awards. Beginning with the Teacher of the Year.

The building winners and overall winners are also celebrated with a Gala later this month.

Share this: Tweet



