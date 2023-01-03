Livingston County Sheriff’s Report

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for the latter half of December includes several investigations and arrests.

December 11 at 2:58 p.m. Deputies responded to a location in Utica on a complaint of a careless and imprudent driver. The deputy made contact with the alleged driver who was confrontational with the deputy. Multiple attempts were made to de-escalate the situation but the man refused. The person was identified and a report is being submitted to the prosecuting attorney.

December 21 at 8:20 a.m. a Dawn resident reported damage to their mailbox the previous day. Someone intentionally knocked the mailbox off the post and mail was scattered. A neighbor’s mailbox was also damaged.

December 21 at 9:33 a.m. a rural Chillicothe resident reported a stolen handgun from his pickup. The investigation is continuing.

December 27 at 9:45 a.m. Deputies began an investigation of fraud/theft/identity theft for a Wheeling resident where nearly $6,200 has been stolen from the victim’s bank account.

December 29 at 8:10 p.m. Deputies responded to the Dawn Apartments on report of one apartment having been burglarized and certain items stolen. Deputies applied for and obtained a search warrant and seized certain items. They arrested Payden R. Brown, 20 and Madeline Grace Ellis, 18, both of Dawn for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance. Additional investigation is taking place involving the reported burglary and theft. Brown is held at Caldwell County Detention Center in lieu of $5,000 bond and Ellis is held at Harrison County Detention Center in lieu of $5,000 bond.

Most Wanted Updates:

Arrested December 20:

Kimberly S. Brandes, 54, arrested in the State of Texas on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Violation of Bond Conditions on original class D felony Tampering with Motor Vehicle-1st degree. The warrant lists alleged violation being #3-DRUGS by using a controlled substance. Bond denied. Extradition will take place once we receive the paperwork from Texas authorities.

Added December 27:

Kenneth Eli Yoder, 24, Trenton, wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on original class D felony Possession of Controlled Substance. Bond set at $15,000 cash. Yoder was initially arrested and incarcerated on this case September 21 and released on ROR bond September 28, 2022. Now Yoder allegedly has not appeared in court.

Anthony M. Rounkles, 32, Hale, wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on original class E felony Leaving Scene of Accident-Property Damage Exceeding $1,000. Bond is set at $10,000 cash.

James Lee McCoy, 46, Marshall, wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on original class E felony Non-Support, Total Arrests in Excess of 12 Monthly Payments Due Under Order of Support. Bond set at $5,000 cash

.Zachary A. Sheehan, 24, Downing, wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on original class D felony of Forgery. Bond set at $20,000.

Jay Bee Baskett, 34, St. Joseph, wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged class D felony Burglary-2nd degree and class D felony Stealing-Motor Vehicle. Bond set at $15,000.

Michelle Kay Williams, 32, Kansas, wanted on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged class D felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond set at $5,000 cash.

Other Arrests:

December 14 at 10:34 a.m. Deputies arrested Savannah Kathryn Jimenez, 33, Chillicothe on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Obey a Judge’s Order on original class D felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was transferred to the Harrison County Detention Center in lieu of bond.

December 15 at 11:30 a.m. Deputies arrested Joshua Adam Teel, 28, Brookfield when he surrendered to the LEC on Linn County arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on original citation for No Auto Insurance. He posted the $107 bond and was given a new court date.

December 16 at 2:20 p.m. a deputy witnessed a person driving and knew the person had a revoked license. The vehicle was stopped in Chillicothe and ended with the arrest of Richard Lee Perkins, 34, Chillicothe for the alleged Driving While Suspended/Revoked-felony offense. Perkins was incarcerated in the Caldwell County Detention Center and has since been released on bond.

December 19 at 8:37 a.m. a deputy stopped a vehicle with expired license on U.S. 65 near Highway 36. The driver, Jody Wayne Johnson, 48, Chillicothe, was arrested on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on Knowingly Operating Vehicle without Insurance. He posted the bond and was released with a new court date.

