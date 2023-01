The Chillicothe R-II School District presented years of service pins as part of their awards ceremony Tuesday. The pins are awarded in five-year increments. Those recognized for 25 years and over include:

25 years – Ellen Gott, Michelle Corbin, Annie Shipp, and Julie Gibson.

30 years – Gracie Bonderer and Kenny Estes

35 years – Stan Baldwin

40 years of service – Cindy Baker

