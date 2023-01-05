Douglas To Make Court Appearance January 13th

28-year-old Zach Douglas of Utica is scheduled to appear in Dekalb County Court for Plea/Trial Setting on January 13th. Douglas is scheduled to appear before Judge Brent Elliot at 10:30 am for two cases that have been filed against him.

In one case, Douglas is facing there counts of alleged sexual abuse, alleged statutory sodomy, four counts of alleged sexual contact with a student, two counts of alleged child molestation, alleged sexual misconduct, and alleged furnishing pornographic material to a minor.

In the second case, Douglas faces four counts of alleged furnishing pornographic material to a minor, and one count each of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual misconduct with a child under 15.

The appearance for plea/trial setting on both was originally scheduled for July of 2022 and has been continued several times.

