Troopers Arrest Two On Warrants

Troopers report two arrests Wednesday afternoon in the area counties.

In Linn County at about 1:30 pm, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Tyler L Stanfield of Bevier on a Macon County warrant for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no insurance. He is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $20,000 cash only.

In Daviess County at about 2:55 pm, Troopers arrested 44-year-old Jordan M Penn of Kansas City, KS on a Miller County warrant from March of 2020 for alleged failure to appear on a traffic citation for alleged no plates. He is held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of $1,000 bond.

