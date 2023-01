The US Department of Agriculture is warning that food prices are expected to keep climbing this year. USDA Chief Economist Seth Meyer says in 2022, food prices climbed 11-12 percent. Meyer says for 2023, the increase will continue, but is expected to be at a slower rate. He says prices at the farm level are very strong, and there are other factors that affect the prices.

The food price increases are expected around 3-4%

Share this: Tweet