Chillicothe Police Reports

More than 300 calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department from Tuesday through Thursday. Some of the calls include:

Thursday:

9:38 am, Officers to address on Atkins Drive in reference a domestic disturbance and peace disturbance. Both parties were cited for peace disturbance.

Wednesday:

8:01 am, Officers took a report of a stolen dumpster in the area of 700 Washington Street….. This investigation is ongoing…..

9:48 am, Officer out on Mitchell Road for a theft investigation….

11:09 am, Officers handled a phone call to report possible child sexual abuse.

11:53 am, Municipal Utilities provided information on property damage.

3:49 pm, Officers took a report of a missing juvenile. The juvenile was located and transported to the PD. A report was sent to the Juvenile authorities.

5:43 pm, Officers investigated a theft report from a business in the 300 block of Washington. Investigation is to continue.

9:49 pm, Officers responded to the 100 block of Webster St. for a report of theft. Investigation is ongoing.

Tuesday:

09:22 a.m., Detective spoke to a person about endangering the welfare of a child. Detectives are currently investigating.

06:02 p.m., An individual wanted to turn themselves in on a warrant. They posted bond and were released.

Officers also handled continued investigations, responded to alarms, and checked a variety of complaints.

