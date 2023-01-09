Local Winner In Missouri Soybean Yield Contest

A local producer is a winner in The Missouri Soybean Association Yield Contest – Non-Irrigated Conventional Tillage category.

Mike Daniels of Daniels’ Custom Farm in Hale raised 122.74 bushels per acre of soybeans.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Missouri’s soybean harvest averaged approximately 48 bushels per acre. In Missouri, there were a record number of 6.1 million soybean acres planted and 6.05 harvested, leading to nearly 300 million bushels.

Matt Wright, MSA president says “The annual yield contest is a unique opportunity to highlight the hard work of our soybean farmers in Missouri. The Association appreciates the producers’ innovation and sustainability as they implement new programs and practices onto their operation to harvest impressive yields.”

