Graves Selected As Chairman Of Transportation & Infrastructure Committee

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R-MO) has been selected to serve as Chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee in the 118th Congress.

Graves says “T&I will have a full agenda over the next two years, including oversight of the Administration, its implementation of the massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure law, and its policies that have exacerbated many of the economic crises facing our Nation.”

Graves says he is also looking forward to working across the aisle to develop other key authorizations for our transportation and infrastructure systems, including a Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization, a pipeline safety bill, a Coast Guard bill, and the next Water Resources Development Act.”

