Great Plains Growers Conference In St Joseph

The Great Plains Growers Conference will take place this Friday and Saturday in St. Joseph. The regional conference is for commercial fruit and vegetable producers from Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and other Midwest states to provide research-based information to help farms grow and thrive.

Some of the 2023 topics include:

Business Development/Marketing, Tree Fruits, Small Fruits, Vegetable Production, Integrated Pest Management, Organic Production, Greenhouse/Hydroponics, High Tunnels, Cut-Flower Production, and more.

For a full conference agenda, price guide, and information on the trade show visit greatplainsgrowersconference.com.

The event is organized by the Extension programs for Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa.

