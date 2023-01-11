Chillicothe Police Report For Monday And Tuesday

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to more than 220 calls for service Monday and Tuesday.

Monday’s calls include:

10:28 a.m., a citizen called the Police Department to advise of possible property damage in the 800 block of Thompson Dr. Officers spoke with the citizen.

12:50 p.m. a citizen came to the Police Department to provide information for an ongoing investigation. Officers spoke with the citizen and took the information.

12:53 p.m., Officers took a report of a leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash in the 900 block of Jackson St. The investigation is ongoing.

4:28 p.m., a citizen came to the Police Department with information about a possible violation of a protection order. Officers spoke with the citizen and took the information.

9:41 p.m., Officers checked on a suspicious vehicle at Danner Park. Officers advised the driver of the park hours.

Calls for Tuesday include:

07:18 a.m., Officers investigating threats between two juveniles. Officers are investigating.

10:29 a.m, Officers responded to the intersection of Washington and Ryan Lane for a two-vehicle accident. Officers found both vehicles were northbound on Washington Street approaching Ryan Lane when one vehicle stopped at the red light. The second vehicle then struck the first vehicle in the rear causing minor damage. No injuries were reported.

10:58 a.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Washington and Webster Street for a single-vehicle accident. The vehicle traveling northbound made a right turn from Washington to Webster Street when it struck a traffic light pole causing damage to the traffic light. No injuries were reported.

20:33 p.m., Officers took a walk-in report of a female who was sexually and physically assaulted. Officers determined the report was unfounded.

