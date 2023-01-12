Both Chillicothe Basketball Teams Move On To Lawson Tourney Championship

The Chillicothe High School Boys and Girls Basketball teams each grabbed wins on Thursday night to move on to the Championship of the Lawson Tournament. The Boys took down the undefeated Gallatin Bulldogs 61-39, and the Lady Hornets knocked off West Platte 46-26.

In the Boys game, it was a barn burner of a first quarter with Chillicothe leading 21-18 after the opening frame. But the Hornets held the Bulldogs to just three points in the second quarter and 21 points in the final three periods to hand them their first loss of the season.

Griff Bonderer knocked down four three pointers on his way to 17 points. James Mathew also added 17 points, and Jaishon White posted 11.

The Lady Hornets advanced to the Championship as well with a 46-26 win over West Platte. Kayanna Cranmer and Jessica Reeter each scored 12 points in the victory.

The Girls will play in the Championship on Friday at 4 pm and the Boys will play in the Championship on Saturday at 5:30 pm.

Share this: Tweet



