Six Sent To Prison, One Turned Over To US Marshals

Seven Livingston County detainees were transported to the Missouri Department of Corrections and one was transferred into Federal custody.

50-year-old Stephanie Brownsberger of Chillicothe was transported to prison in Vandalia on a sentence of 4 years for a Probation Violation on a Possession of a Controlled Substance conviction.

Taken to the Department of Corrections in St. Joseph were

38-year-old Bryan Falling of Chillicothe was sentenced to 7 years and a 120-day program for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

34-year-old Tye Evans of Wheeling was sentenced to 7 years on a Probation Violation on Possession of a Controlled Substance.

33-year-old Levi Wedgeworth of Trenton was sentenced to 5 years for Tampering-1st degree.

23-year-old Brandon Young of Chillicothe was sentenced to 7 years on a Probation Violation for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

43-year-old Johnnie Horton of Brunswick was sentenced to 5 years on a Probation Violation for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

55-year-old Jimmy McManus, a homeless man, was sentenced to 3 years for Stealing.

Sheriff Steve Cox says 24-year-old Tehya R. Kelley of Chillicothe was turned over to U.S. Marshals on a federal conspiracy violation charge. Cox says Kelley is still charged in Livingston County on 5 felony allegations, including 1 count of alleged Involuntary Manslaughter and 4 counts of alleged Distribution of a Controlled Substance.

