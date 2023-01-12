Producers wanting to purchase or apply restricted-use pesticides for their property or property rented by them must have a private pesticide applicator license. The University of Missouri offers two methods for obtaining the certification or renewing the license.

The first option is a training session via Zoom. These are available to anyone from their home computer. Go to www.extension.missouri.edu/events and search for private pesticide applicator training to find the date and time of the next virtual training event.

An in person option is also available, with several programs scheduled in 2023. Locally, there will be a face-to-face program in Livingston County on February 8th at the Mildred Litton Community Center at the Livingston County Fairgrounds. The program will begin at 10:00 am. There is no charge for the program, but you must preregister to attend by calling 660-646-0811.

Those who are certifying for the first time must possess a copy of the Missouri Private Pesticide Applicator Reference Manual, which may be purchased through the MU Extension website, at: www.extension.missouri.edu/m87.

A list of other in-person programs in the area counties is available with this story on the KCHI website.

