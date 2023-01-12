Quilt Show At Gallery

It’s time to “Get Cozy with Quilts” during the month of January. Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery currently has dozens of quilts on display. The exhibit is quite diverse, including both heirloom quilts and recently crafted quilts in many styles and patterns. Several of the quilts are over 100 years old and show intricate and exquisite handwork.

Two of the more recently made quilts, by quilter Cyndi Johnson, make use of hand-dyed fabrics collected over a number of years.

The exhibit can be viewed between 10:00 and 4:00 Tuesday through Friday and 1:00 – 4:00 on Saturday. Cultural Corner is located at 424 Locust in Chillicothe.

