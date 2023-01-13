CES Expansion and A Lease Purchase On School Board Agenda

An update on the CES Expansion and a Lease Purchase Agreement are on the Chillicothe R-II School Board agenda for Tuesday. The meeting is at 6:00 pm at the District Office.

The agenda begins with the recognition of First Graders.

The Construction update for the Chillicothe Elementary School Expansion,

The Laminate Installation

Finances for the project

A resolution authorizing a Lease Purchase Agreement to pay the remaining costs of construction and reimbursement of certain capital expenditures.

The Board will also have a policy update, work on Job Descriptions and an executive session.

