CES Expansion and A Lease Purchase On School Board Agenda
An update on the CES Expansion and a Lease Purchase Agreement are on the Chillicothe R-II School Board agenda for Tuesday. The meeting is at 6:00 pm at the District Office.
The agenda begins with the recognition of First Graders.
The Construction update for the Chillicothe Elementary School Expansion,
The Laminate Installation
Finances for the project
A resolution authorizing a Lease Purchase Agreement to pay the remaining costs of construction and reimbursement of certain capital expenditures.
The Board will also have a policy update, work on Job Descriptions and an executive session.